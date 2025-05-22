A landlord has been unable to have their tenant evicted at the Tenancy Tribunal for allegedly offering sex work and running a brothel from their central Auckland apartment. Photo / 123rf
A landlord’s attempt to evict a tenant for alleged brothel activity was denied by the Tenancy Tribunal.
The tenant denied that CCTV footage and screenshots of online ads proved sex work was being offered from his apartment.
The Prostitution Reform Act 2003 can allow small brothels to operate in residential homes without breaching tenancy agreements, the tribunal said.
A landlord who found online ads he believed showed his central Auckland apartment being used as a brothel has been unable to evict his tenant.
Kainan Shi, director of the landlord company GK Group Property, brought photos of the ads to a recent Tenancy Tribunal hearing, including one picturing an Asian woman offering sex from the building’s address.
He also submitted CCTV footage showing men and women moving through the multi-storey building’s elevator “day and night”, and a text message allegedly inviting a client to the tenant’s apartment for sex.
However, the tenant, whose name was suppressed, denied sex was being sold from his apartment, according to the tribunal decision.