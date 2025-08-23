Advertisement
Tenancy Tribunal orders group to pay $30k to landlord after abandoning rental, causing damage

Catherine Hutton
By
Open Justice reporter - Wellington·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

The Tenancy Tribunal has awarded a landlord more than $30,000 in rent arrears, damage and cleaning costs after the tenants left the property, claiming they couldn't afford the rent. Photo / 123rf

Five tenants who moved into a house with a 12-month fixed-term tenancy abandoned the four-bedroom home months later, claiming the rent was too high.

They took the keys to the house and parts of a garage door, but left behind rubbish, including tyres, a bike, furniture and clothes, as

