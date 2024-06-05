Artist impression of the planned waterfront (south) boardwalk. Image / Tauranga City Council

Ten projects to transform Tauranga’s waterfront into a “destination” and “drawcard” for the city centre are on track for completion by Christmas.

The waterfront area between Matapihi Rail Bridge and Trinity Wharf has been undergoing a makeover with projects that include a new destination playground, redevelopment of the former parking lot at the northern end of The Strand, a new wharf, and upgrades to Masonic Park.

The various projects will be completed within the next seven months. They are part of a programme to revamp the waterfront at a total cost of $92 million, and includes projects to be completed at a later date.

Tauranga City Council general manager of city developments and partnerships Gareth Wallis said he hoped the revamped waterfront would become a drawcard and a destination “so people want to come back into the city centre to experience it, to hang out there, to go to events there. And then the flow-on from that is that those people are in town and while they’re there, they do other things.”

The projects were designed with the city’s connection to Te Awanui Tauranga Harbour in mind, Wallis said.

“It’s so unique to have a city centre within metres of a harbour. We want to enhance that connection.”

Two of the 10 projects, the Cargo Shed upgrade and the new Dive Cres carpark, have been completed, and the other eight projects will be completed between now and December.

Upgrades to the Cargo Shed have been completed. Image / Tauranga City Council

Wallis said getting the Cargo Shed up and running again was a big achievement. It used to house an arts market but when the lease ended in 2016, the council moved to short-term bookings while rebuilding the sea wall under the shed and then upgrading the building. In 2018, the upgrades were discontinued when a geotechnical assessment revealed significant and costly structural improvements were needed to bring it to modern standards.

“The Cargo Shed was sitting there closed and left to die. The fact we spent a lot of money and got that open again, that’s a real highlight, and the amount it’s been used since it opened has validated the decision to invest.”

Since it reopened, the venue has hosted commercial and community events such as a corporate dinner, a wedding show, and a free children’s event.

Wallis said he also “love[s] the Dive Cres carpark, as crazy as that seems” because the new, modern facility “set the tone” for that entrance to the city centre.

Redevelopment of the northern end of the waterfront reserve is expected to be finished by the end of spring. Image / Tauranga City Council

The new $5 million destination playground, plans for which would probably be released next month, was being designed with accessibility in mind, and Wallis said he was looking forward to that opening by summer. Drawing more families to the city centre would mean more people going out for meals at the eateries and spending money at the shops.

As part of the development around the playground area, adjustments will be made to the site of the Hairy Maclary statues so it more faithfully replicates a scene from one of the books and adheres more faithfully to author Lynley Dodds’ original vision. The fencing around the scene is made from timber recovered from the Rena disaster and will be retained.

Nine large locally sourced pōhutukawa will be planted at the waterfront and at Te Manawataki o Te Papa civic precinct, each measuring about 5m tall with a spread of at least 3m.

These 10 projects and further planned works at the southern part of the waterfront would help make the waterfront a “destination”, Wallis said.

“That’s the essence of everything that we’re trying to do in terms of what we’re building and constructing in the city centre. We’re creating things that we hope people will want to come and engage with, to experience, to share with their family and friends and visitors to our city, and ultimately come back into the city centre and be there.”

‘Can’t wait’

Three Avenues residents told the Bay of Plenty Times they were happily anticipating the completed waterfront developments.

Polly Prideaux, Madeleine Hughes, and Sue Nicholas were each taking a morning stroll when the Bay of Plenty Times asked them to share their thoughts.

Avenues residents Polly Prideaux (left), Madeleine Hughes and Sue Nicholas at the Tauranga waterfront playground. Photo / Alex Cairns

“It’s fantastic,” Nicholas said. “It’s wonderful. It’s time the city progressed. The changes encompass everyone — people with families, workers — I just think it’s wonderful.”

Nicholas said she “can’t wait” for Masonic Park and the new civic precinct to open.

“It was a shame to have all those cars down here. They will both be fantastic. I went to school here, I got married here, and I’ve been living in and out of the city all my life. It was disappointing to see it the way it was, I can’t wait to see it finished.”

Hughes said she and Prideaux had walked down the new steps at Tunks Reserve (Elizabeth St east) to the waterfront and she loved the idea of that walkway connecting with the waterfront and Matapihi Rail Bridge via the new rail underpass.

It was sad walking around the city centre and seeing “for lease” signs everywhere, Hughes said, but she felt positive that upgrading the waterfront would reverse that trend.

“It’s right by the water, it’s close to home so I can walk here. It will be so cool if this is just buzzing with life.”

The Mount main street was more of a “hive of activity” and Hughes said it could be the same in Tauranga, too.

“It would be nice to have a bustling nightlife. I think this will help with that.”

Prideaux said the city was looking a bit “sad” and the upgrades “are all going to be great”. She had recently moved to a home near the city centre and said in the short time she had been there, there had been a lot of change.

“It makes you feel like you’re in a new space.”

She agreed with Hughes that the Mount was more of a “hive”, but said, “this will get there”.

Work is under way on the Tauranga civic precinct and Masonic Park. Photo / Alex Cairns

The 10 projects that will be completed by Christmas





1. Dive Cres carpark

The new parking lot has 150 car parks, roughly equal to the number of parks lost when The Strand carpark closed.

Complete.





2. The Cargo Shed

Fully refurbished and seismically strengthened, now available for community and corporate events.

Complete.





3. Beacon Wharf

Artist impression of Beacon Wharf, due for completion in winter. Image / Tauranga City Council

A new wharf built to the north of the Cargo Shed with a gangway and pontoon. Connects to a new viewing platform with seating and landscaping.

Expected completion: Winter





4. Northern waterfront sea wall

A living sea wall designed to attract more marine plants and animals. Includes concrete “sea pods” each weighing 1.2 tonnes placed among 5000 tonnes of rocks.

Expected completion: Winter





5. Northern waterfront redevelopment — green area

The old carpark is being replaced with a large, grassed recreation and event space with gardens and trees and a new half basketball court.

Expected completion: Spring





6. Northern waterfront redevelopment — shared pathway

Upgrades to the walkway along the sea wall, with new seating and planting.

Expected completion: Spring





7. South waterfront boardwalk

Replaces the old boardwalk running towards Harbourside restaurant.

Expected completion: By October





8. Masonic Park

Masonic Park is expected to look like this by the end of September. Image / Tauranga City Council

Landscaping throughout the park including new planting and street furniture, water features, and shade.

Expected completion: By October





9. Railway underpass

How the rail underpass near Harbourside restaurant is expected to look. Image / Tauranga City Council

A pedestrian underpass near the Matapihi Rail Bridge for easier access between the waterfront, Tunks Reserve, and The Strand.

Expected completion: Spring





10. Destination playground

Plans are yet to be released, but the playground has been designed with accessibility in mind and will be near the existing playground.

Expected completion: Summer







