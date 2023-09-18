Manhunt underway after stabbing on Auckland’s North Shore, Dilworth School to make sweeping changes after abuse review and Labour’s solar powered announcement. Video / NZ Herald

Ten youths have been taken into custody in just one night after a Christchurch crime spree of burgled shops and a dangerous driving incident.

The youths were carrying out their crimes in groups, police said.

The first group, made up of four youths, were taken into custody after a shop was burgled on Wakefield Rd in Sumner.

Police said the incident was reported around 2am.

A second group of four youths were also arrested after breaking into a fast food store on The Runway in Wigram, which was reported at 4.15am.

Separately, two youths were taken into custody after officers spotted a stolen car being driven dangerously on Hargood St in Woolston.

The car was later found abandoned on McGregors Rd in Bromley at 2.50am, two young people were found by officers a short time later.

Police have confirmed they are also following positive lines of inquiry in relation to two other burglaries in the city overnight.

One was at a vape store on Main North Rd in Redwood, which occurred shortly before 3am.

Another was a liquor store on Colombo St in Sydenham which was broken into at around the same time.