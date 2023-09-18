Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Crime

Ten Christchurch youths arrested after overnight crime spree

NZ Herald
Quick Read
Manhunt underway after stabbing on Auckland’s North Shore, Dilworth School to make sweeping changes after abuse review and Labour’s solar powered announcement. Video / NZ Herald

Ten youths have been taken into custody in just one night after a Christchurch crime spree of burgled shops and a dangerous driving incident.

The youths were carrying out their crimes in groups, police said.

The first group, made up of four youths, were taken into custody after a shop was burgled on Wakefield Rd in Sumner.

Police said the incident was reported around 2am.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

A second group of four youths were also arrested after breaking into a fast food store on The Runway in Wigram, which was reported at 4.15am.

The youths were carrying out their crimes in groups, police said. Photo / 123rf
The youths were carrying out their crimes in groups, police said. Photo / 123rf

Separately, two youths were taken into custody after officers spotted a stolen car being driven dangerously on Hargood St in Woolston.

The car was later found abandoned on McGregors Rd in Bromley at 2.50am, two young people were found by officers a short time later.

Police have confirmed they are also following positive lines of inquiry in relation to two other burglaries in the city overnight.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

One was at a vape store on Main North Rd in Redwood, which occurred shortly before 3am.

Another was a liquor store on Colombo St in Sydenham which was broken into at around the same time.

Latest from New Zealand