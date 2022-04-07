Temps plunge towards zero and colder as New Zealand wakes to Autumn chill

Ukrainian foreign minister makes a plea for support before attacks, retailers hike prices after most fail to meet targets and the number of vehicles towed from Parliament protest revealed in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Much of New Zealand is starting the day with temperatures near freezing level, with some centres dipping below zero and first frosts of the season covering the ground.

Only a few places have broken double digits this morning, with most towns and cities plunging to single-digit overnight lows.

Many North Island centres are feeling the autumnal chill, with Rotorua on 1C, Masterton on 3C and Hamilton recording 5C just after 6am.

MetService Meteorologist Brian Mercer said the coldest temperatures were reserved for the inland centres of both islands, with Waiouru dropping to a chilly -1C and Pukaki recording -2.1C in the South Island.

The coldest town in the country at 6am was Twizel, with a bone-chilling -2C.

Auckland had one of its coldest starts to the year, dropping to 11.5C at 6am.

Mercer said there were quite a few regions with frosts this morning, particularly affecting inland sheltered areas.

Frosts are covering sheltered areas of the country as temperatures tumble to near zero across New Zealand today. Photo / 123RF

A southerly flow across the country coupled with clear skies overhead had been responsible for the cooler temperatures.

However, some parts of the country had been protected by cloud cover overnight, which meant temperatures didn't reach the same wintry chill other places were experiencing.

Mercer said despite the chilly start, the outlook was promising for most places.

"We're expecting things to warm up during the day," said Mercer.

The outlook for most regions was fine and temperatures were expected to climb to around 20C or above.

Main centre highs

Auckland: 21C

Tauranga: 21C

Hamilton: 20C

Wellington: 18C

Christchurch: 19C

Dunedin: 17C