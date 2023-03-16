Teens with ‘hammer’ ram raid Canterbury dairy

The owner of the Faringdon Convenience Store surveying the damage after a ram raid this morning. Photo / George Heard

Canterbury police are investigating a ram raid by teenagers with weapons at a Rolleston dairy early this morning.

The Faringdon Convenience Store was broken into at 5am - by thieves using a vehicle to gain entry.

Police said some food items were taken and they are hunting the offenders.

Store owner William told the Herald he got a call from his security company just after 5am.

The scene of the ram raid. Photo / George Heard

“He said someone in a car ran into the shop,” she said.

“Because I live very near I came here - they already gone.”

William said there was glass everywhere and police arrived about five minutes later.

He went through his security footage with the police.

“What we can see is two teenagers one with a long... it just looks like a hammer.

“They broke the glass of the door but we have security bars on the inside and they found it hard to get inside.”

William said the teens were in two cars - one “ramming into the shop”.

The teenage thieves took lollies, chips and vape products. Photo / George Heard

They took chips, lollies, lighters and some vape products.

“They didn’t take a lot - on the camera you can see they really rush around... it makes me feel pretty sad.”

William said the store was also broken into last year, through the back entrance.

“We’ve spent a lot of money to repair.”



