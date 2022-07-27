From ram-raids to smash and grabs, wild weather hammers the South and the bill Act wants to see go up in smoke in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Tauranga parents thank public for their help in locating teens who went missing on Monday, they have returned home safely.

Rhiannon Whiteman (they/them) also known as Toby, Jade Jenkins-Rushton (he/him) also known as Axl/Axel and Arial Salmon, 13, went missing from Tauranga on Monday morning.

They were supposed to go to school but instead were seen asking about transport to Auckland at a bus stop.

The children took a bus back to Tauranga and have been found, families confirmed.

Earlier today, Toby's father Stacy Whiteman told the Herald he believed the move was planned because there were no signs or reason for his child to leave so abruptly.

"We just want them to know we love them, miss them and are scared.

"We want them home safe," Whiteman said.

The parents have filed missing person reports with the police and made appeals on social media to help track down their children.

Whiteman said the teenagers had friends in East Auckland, which was an area of interest for their current whereabouts.

"With good leads from social media and community groups we were able to get in touch with a member of public who spotted them outside Macleans College this morning, we have passed this information to the police."

Jade's father Chris Jenkins said the friends had planned a day in advance to come to school with a change of clothes.

"I did not think much of it," Jenkins said.

For the past six months, Jade has been on a journey of discovering his gender and sexual identity, and the family were learning with him, his mother taking him to LGBTQIA+ events, he said.

"We love our kids, we support them. They decide how they want to be with us and their friends," Jenkins said.

"We hope that they would get in touch with us, all the families are worried and hope for their safety."

A Police spokesperson said the teens were believed to be travelling together in the Auckland area.