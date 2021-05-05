Teen's cancer battle: Matapihi community rallies to help family of Innocence Henry

Rebecca Ngatai-Henry and Harry Henry. Photo / George Novak

"Cancer is a horrible thing for your child to get."

Those are the words of Matapihi mum Rebecca Ngatai-Henry after watching her 14-year-old daughter fight cancer for more than four months.

In December, Innocence Henry — described by her mum as strong and caring with a love of baking — was diagnosed with Ewing's sarcoma, a rare type of cancer that occurs in bones or the surrounding soft tissue.

Since January, the teenager has had fortnightly chemotherapy treatments at Starship Children's Hospital in Auckland. Last month one of her toes was amputated in a bid to arrest the disease.

Ngatai-Henry quit her job to support Innocence through the treatments but that has left the close-knit family of six — including three other children — struggling to get by on just dad Harry Henry's income.

But their community has rallied around them, with more than 50 people signing up to climb Mauao from sunrise to sunset this weekend, as a fundraiser for the family.

Ngatai-Henry said the cancer had brought "a lot of changes in our lives".

"Our family is broken now," she said.

Innocence Henry, 14, was diagnosed with cancer in December last year. Photo / Supplied

"I head up to every treatment with her. And dad stays home and works. So, it is just helping with extra costs because we are not both working full-time anymore.

"She is strong.

"We come home, she just heals her body and we go back through again.

"We are halfway through her treatment now, and we have another four or five months of chemo to go."

Only last week the family received the "positive" news that no cancer was found in Innocence's amputated centre-left toe, which was where it originated.

"There is no cancer or tumour in it – so we are really happy with that."

It suggested the chemotherapy was working. Ngatai-Henry said doctors and surgeons were blown away by the results.

"So we've just gotta complete the cycle and the fingers crossed it doesn't come back."

Both parents praised the support systems in place for them at Starship Hospital, and within their community.

"It shows the love of all the people that are there. There is so much support up there in Starship, the nurses are beautiful.

Rebecca Ngatai-Henry and Harry Henry outside Hungahungatoroa Marae in Matapihi. Photo / George Novak

"We have had that constant support since day one, it has made it that bit easier," she said.

The Child Cancer Foundation was also helping with accommodation and travel costs.

Innocence, a student at Te Wharekura o Mauao, was "really tight" with her three siblings, Ngatai-Henry said.

"When we come home, they are all sitting together talking about her treatment. The kids don't seem to be affected by it. They still love her the same and treat her the same."

Their "beautiful" daughter also loved kapa haka, baking and spending time with her friends.

"She is our baker. She bakes cookies, cupcakes, and cakes," said Ngatai-Henry.

Henry said his daughter was always helping her friends and peers when they were in trouble.

But this year, she had mostly stayed home because of her low immunity. The chemotherapy had caused her to lose her hair and she needed time to recover after treatments.

"She hasn't spent much time with her friends this year – but hopefully it all changes when she gets better," said Ngatai-Henry.

"We keep her home, safe and away from everyone because her immune system is always low.

"She is just a caring, loving, beautiful young lady who has kind of paused her life for now. But she has dreams and aspirations for the future – and we are going to make sure her dreams come true."

They were amazed by the number of people who signed up for the "Mauaoathon" on Saturday.

"We will be there with you. Thank you for being there for our baby, we will remember this and have a big celebration when she is better," said Ngatai-Henry.

"It is like my nemesis, walking up the Mount. But I am doing it for our baby."

The Mauaoathon

Tama Tu members Kiamaia Ellis (left), Tui Rolleston and Toni Cummins will be climbing Mauao from sunrise to sunset on Saturday. Photo / George Novak

On Saturday, more than 50 people plan to walk up Mauao from sunrise to sunset to raise money for Innocence's whānau.

The event has been organised by health and wellness group Tama Tu.

Member Tui Rolleston was Innocence's principal when she was at primary school at Te Kura O Matapihi.

"We are all from here, and Innocence is from here as well. It is really good to support our whānau in looking after Innocence," she said.

Toni Cummins said the family was involved in their community.

"People want to get behind them and help because they have been there for other people.

"The whānau are humble and grateful. Whatever they get, we are just grateful it is going to help them on their journey and just ease the huge financial burden."

Tama Tu founder Hemi Rolleston expected more than 50 people would be scaling Mauao this weekend. He was aiming to walk up 10 times on the day.

He said anyone who was keen to join them on their mission was welcome.

The group hope to inspire donations and have set up a Givealittle page called #Mauaoathon4Inno.

Ewing's sarcoma

• Ewing sarcoma is a rare type of cancer that occurs in bones or in the soft tissue around the bones

• It is more common in children and teenagers, but it can occur at any age.

• Most often begins in the leg bones and in the pelvis, but it can occur in any bone.

Source: Mayo Clinic