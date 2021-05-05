Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New ZealandUpdated

Teen's cancer battle: Matapihi community rallies to help family of Innocence Henry

5 minutes to read
Rebecca Ngatai-Henry and Harry Henry. Photo / George Novak

Rebecca Ngatai-Henry and Harry Henry. Photo / George Novak

Emma Houpt
By:

Multimedia journalist

"Cancer is a horrible thing for your child to get."

Those are the words of Matapihi mum Rebecca Ngatai-Henry after watching her 14-year-old daughter fight cancer for more than four months.

In December, Innocence Henry

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.