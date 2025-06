Two teenagers have been arrested after attempting to flee police in Auckland. The incident ended when an allegedly stolen Toyota Premio hit another vehicle on Onewa Rd in Birkenhead. Photo / Trevor Coppock

Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Two teenagers have been arrested after attempting to flee police in Auckland. The incident ended when an allegedly stolen Toyota Premio hit another vehicle on Onewa Rd in Birkenhead. Photo / Trevor Coppock

Two teenagers have been arrested after crashing an allegedly stolen car into a power pole during a dramatic police operation across Auckland this morning.

The pair were tracked by the Eagle helicopter after fleeing in an allegedly stolen Toyota Premio, which was spotted on State Highway 16 in Te Atatū about 9.15am.

Police didn’t pursue the vehicle but Eagle tracked the car as it left the motorway and was driven around residential streets in Northcote.

On Onewa Rd in Birkenhead, the vehicle attempted to overtake traffic before the driver swerved to avoid an oncoming truck.

The driver lost control of the Toyota, which sideswiped another car and hit a power pole, police said.