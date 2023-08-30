Both attacks happened near the Rotorua Library. File Photo / Andrew Warner

Police say three youths have been referred to Youth Aid over two assaults on teenage girls in Rotorua CBD in a week.

A 13-year-old was left bloodied at an Arawa St bus stop after being punched by a stranger last Tuesday, and a 15-year-old collapsed after being beaten on Monday afternoon on Haupapa St.

Both attacks happened after school in the vicinity of the Rotorua Library.

A statement today said police continued to have an increased presence around the CBD after the incidents.

Three police officers and two city guardians were seen at the bus stop just before 3pm yesterday.

“We understand that given the age of those involved and the level of violence used, that this is disconcerting for the community.”

The statement said police and partners worked with youth offenders to try and educate and change behaviours with the goal of reducing long-term harm.

Police would not provide any further details about the young people involved for privacy reasons.

A spokesperson told the Rotorua Daily Post one person was referred to Youth Aid after the first incident and two after the second.

Yesterday police said three girls attacked the victim in the second incident. A police spokesperson said today three youths were spoken to about that incident and investigations were ongoing.

The incidents have raised concerns about council security costs and whether Rotorua has enough police, gang influence in the attacks, as well as if youth offenders are being appropriately held to account.