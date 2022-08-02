The Oamaru District Court. Photo / ODT

An 18-year-old Oamaru man will appear in court this week, facing two charges in relation to a fatal crash in Oamaru in February.

Police confirmed that they had charged the teenager, who was driving a silver Mazda Atenza hatchback that crashed into a fence on Thames Highway, opposite Weaver St, about 10.15pm on February 19.

A passenger, a 25-year-old Christchurch man, died at the scene, but police still have not released his name, due to family reasons.

Police would not disclose what the two charges the Oamaru man was facing were, but confirmed he would appear in the Oamaru District Court on Thursday.