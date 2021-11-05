Teenager killed in Christchurch shooting, murder inquiry launched

Police remained on the scene on Saturday morning. Photo / Hamish Clark

A homicide investigation has been launched after a teenager's death late last night at an address in the northern Christchurch suburb of Casebrook.

Detective inspector Michael Ford said police responded to reports of a firearms incident at 11.03pm, but upon arrival the 16-year-old was dead.

A homicide investigation and scene examination is under way.

"We are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, and can assist with our inquiries, to come forward and speak to us," Ford said.

Christchurch city councillor Aaron Keown called Newstalk ZB at around 11.39 last night to report he had driven past a police incident on Cavendish Rd in Christchurch.

"An incident just happened in Christchurch on Cavendish Rd, between Northcote Rd and Vietches Rd," he told host Marcus Lush.

"It's closed off by police at both ends. Crime scene tape has gone up and there's police standing there with semi-automatic-style rifles at each end.

"There's a lot of cop cars here, I can count eight if not more."

Police on the scene of the homicide investigation in Christchurch on Saturday morning. Photo / Hamish Clark

Keown estimated the incident was "very fresh", likely occurring "within the last 10 minutes".

Minutes later a second caller to the show said she had also just driven by the Northcote area.

"There's eight [police] cars, the street before that is cut off and there's a lady [police officer] standing on the street with an assault rifle.

"Something's going down."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Christchurch Police on 105 and quote event number P048523046.

In August a 16-year-old died following a stabbing in the Christchurch suburb of Fendalton.

More to come.