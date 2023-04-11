Ombudsman to visit cyclone-hit communities, Louisville shooting kills five and how many potholes has Waka Kotahi patched up in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Ground and aerial search and rescue teams are honing in on the last known location of two missing teenage hunters lost in Raukūmara Forest Park on the East Coast.

An army helicopter has also been called in to look for the 15-year-olds.

The pair were reported missing yesterday morning after they failed to return from a hunting trip.

Police Search and Rescue and LandSAR volunteers are now in the area along with a LandSAR search dog, a police spokesperson said.

“An NZDF helicopter will assist with the search today.”

Police were notified at 11.10am yesterday that the two teenage boys were overdue from a hunting trip, the spokesperson said.

“It is understood the pair went in near the Otipi trig and were expected to follow the creek, where search efforts will be focused today.

“More information will be shared when it becomes available.”

A Ruatoria resident told the Herald the two 15-year-old hunters had come from the Bay of Plenty.

“They were unprepared for an overnight stay, especially two wet ones.”



