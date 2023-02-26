Teen takes parents’ car and crashes

Emergency services work at the scene of a collision involving three cars at the intersection of Hope and Stafford Sts in Dunedin on Saturday. Photo / ODT

Emergency services work at the scene of a collision involving three cars at the intersection of Hope and Stafford Sts in Dunedin on Saturday. Photo / ODT

A 15-year-old stole her parents’ car and then failed to give way at an intersection, causing a crash in which three cars were damaged, police say.

A police spokesman said officers responded to reports of a two-car crash at the intersection of Stafford and Hope Sts about 3.30pm on Saturday.

When emergency services arrived they discovered a van was also involved, the spokesman said.

This morning, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, confirmed an unlicensed 15-year-old girl had stolen her parents’ car.

The crash happened when she failed to give way at the intersection, he said.

A St John spokeswoman earlier said an ambulance and a rapid response unit attended, and took one patient to Dunedin Hospital with minor injuries.

Firefighters from Willowbank and St Kilda stations assisted.

A black Toyota Corolla station wagon at the scene appeared to have been T-boned by a black Toyota Highlander which had deployed airbags.

A group of nearby residents said they had been some of the first to arrive after they heard a “really loud” crash.

The Highlander had three teenage girls in it, while the Corolla had a man.

The driver of the Highlander had said “I’m 15, my mum’s going to kill me,” the residents said.

The van had been empty and was hit by the Corolla when the collision happened, they said.

Another resident said there had been two or three other crashes at the intersection in the year and-a half he had lived there.

The 15-year-old had been referred to youth aid, Snr Sgt Bond said.