Teen set to appear in court charged with supermarket carpark murder of Levi Haami

The carpark where Levi Haami was fatally assaulted. A teenager has been charged with murder. Photo / Georgia O'Connor-Harding

Anna Leask is a senior reporter for the New Zealand Herald

A 16-year-old boy will appear in court this afternoon facing a charge of murder following a fatal assault in central Christchurch at the weekend.

Levi Haami, 18, was attacked in the carpark of Countdown on Moorhouse Ave in the early hours of Saturday morning.

He was rushed to nearby Christchurch Hospital after the incident at about 2am.

Haami died the next day, surrounded by friends and whānau.

The Herald has reached out to Haami's family for comment.

The teen accused of killing Haami was arrested and charged earlier today.

He is scheduled to appear in the Christchurch District Court just after 2.15pm.

Police are not looking for anyone else in connection to this incident," said Detective Inspector Joel Syme.

"As the matter is due before the courts, police are not in a position to comment further at this time."

Tributes are appearing on social media for Haami.

He has been described as the "best brother" and "such a beautiful person".



"You were taken away from all of us way too soon," said a friend.

"You will never be forgotten. Had so many great memories with you brother."