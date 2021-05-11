Teen pop singer Venice announces nationwide tour: 'Judge me by my music, not the story about what mom did for me'

Singer and songwriter Venice Qin wants people to feel empowered by her music. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Not many Kiwi teenagers can claim to have fronted their own show at Auckland's most coveted theatre The Civic at the age of 18.

But Venice Qin has not only been there and done that, the talented pop singer has now announced she will be taking her high-energy shows on a national tour to nine cities.

Venice said the idea for her debut tour had come from Mike Knapp, a long time Waratahs member and drummer for Dave Dobbyn, who was the production designer for her performance at The Civic.

"He seemed to be very impressed by me at the concert, and after the show he talked to my mom and me about how to promote my music further - and he said 'let's go on tour'," she said.

Young singer and songwriter Venice Qin feels lucky to have a super supportive mom. Photo / Dean Purcell

"The idea of a tour is not my idea ... actually a lot of things in my career so far has not been my idea, or even my mom's idea."

Venice, a former St Kentigern College student, said reports about how her mum had booked The Civic at a cost upwards of $20,000 for her to perform had given people a false impression about her.

"People think like one day I woke up and said to my mom 'I want to perform at The Civic' and she booked the theatre for me, but that's now what happened. The Civic concert was actually Ratu Gordon's idea," she said.

"And recording my two new singles with Laughton Kora and Tiki Taane was Snapper's (Knapp) idea because he believes in me."

Singer and songwriter Venice Qin is embarking on a nationwide tour starting in Greymouth on June 9. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Ratu Gordon was the head sound engineer for Pink and Lady Gaga's shows in Las Vegas.

"Of course I'm super lucky to have a supportive mother, and a supportive dad, and teachers, and friends, but people who know me, know that I also work really, really hard," Venice said.

"I want people to see me as an artiste, someone who has the zest and passion for life and a musician who is willing to give her everything for what she loves. I want people to focus on my music and be empowered by them."

Venice's mother Christina Yu described her as "driven and talented" and had previously told the Herald she saw the decision to hire The Civic as the ultimate support for her daughter.

Musician Mike Knapp was impressed by Venice Qin who was just 18 when she performed at Auckland's Civic Theatre last November. Photo / Dean Purcell

The tour, titled Queen of the Night after her latest single, will also be self-funded.

Venice said she did not know how much the tour would cost, but believed the ticket sales would be able to cover expenses.

"We're mainly targeting high school and varsity students, people around my age, for my shows in the South Island and they are looking quite good," she said.

"I hope people can come to my shows and have a good time and get to know me. If their opinion changes of me, and I hope it does, then that will be amazing."

In the last year, she has released her music on Spotify and her most popular single Found Myself has been streamed 330,000 times.

Knapp, who was also the creative director for Six60's first Western Springs show, said he was impressed by Venice's performance last November.

"She arrived on stage as a new 18-year-old singer-songwriter and left as a pop star," he said.

"Venice owned the performance. She came across as someone who had been performing for a long time. She grew into the performance as it went along."

Knapp was impressed at how cool, calm and collected Venice was at her live performance and believes she is ready for a tour.

"Nothing fazed Venice about live performance, working with her band, costume changes or cameras rolling capturing the process and keeping the show flowing," he said.

Knapp will be the tour manager for the show that will kick off in Greymouth on June 9, then move on to other cities, including Christchurch, Nelson, Wellington, Napier and Auckland before finishing in Hamilton on August 21.