Teen joins call for PM to take action over Iran violence

Zahra Salemi, 14, spoke on the steps in front of Parliament this afternoon calling on the Prime Minister to condemn violence in Iran. Photo / Georgina Campbell

Teenager Zahra Salemi is calling on the Prime Minister to condemn the death of a young woman detained by Iran's morality police because her headscarf was allegedly too loose.

Salemi left Iran when she was just a toddler and the now 14-year-old is living in New Zealand. She stood on the steps in front of Parliament this afternoon where two petitions were delivered.

She told about 50 protesters that people her age were being murdered in Iran.

"If a woman has a strand of hair visible, she will get killed. If a woman rides a bike, she will get killed. The list of things women and men can't do in Iran goes on.

"All of you who say you support women's rights, why won't you speak up now?"



The fate of Mahsa (Zhina) Amini, an Iranian Kurdish woman who died in custody after being detained by the morality police — because her headscarf was allegedly too loose — has ignited unrest across Iran.

About 50 protesters attended the event. Photo / Georgina Campbell

Green MP Golriz Ghahraman received the petition, which asked for Jacinda Ardern to condemn the "oppressive and discriminatory treatment of women in Iran and the obstacles intentionally put in their place to control and remove their basic and fundamental right to freedom of choice".

Every Iranian around the world, including in Aotearoa, has experienced the violence of the current regime, Ghahraman said.

"Everyone knows [someone] who disappeared into those prisons, everyone knows a woman who was flogged for wearing her hijab too loosely. I remember that terror as a child."

Ghahraman left Iran when she was 9 years old.

A second petition, by Amnesty International, called on Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta to support an independent UN mechanism to investigate and ensure accountability for the harm to peaceful protesters in Iran.

The petition asks the Prime Minister to condemn the oppressive and discriminatory treatment of women in Iran. Photo / Georgina Campbell

Amnesty International Aotearoa New Zealand advocacy and policy manager Anna Cusack said protests sparked by Amini's death have been met with a brutal response from Iranian authorities.

"There is a crisis of impunity in Iran and in recent years this has emboldened authorities to kill hundreds of protesters and to ill-treat and torture thousands more without fear of consequences," Cusack said.

"It is time to tackle this impunity and get justice for these victims and their families."