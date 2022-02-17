A late-night fire at Ranfurly St, Tamatea is being investigated by police. Photo / NZME

A 16-year-old male has died after a fire in the Napier suburb of Tamatea.

Hawke's Bay police said they're investigating the cause and circumstances leading up to a residential fire on Ranfurly St where emergency services were called about 11.45pm on February 10.

Spokespeople for police and fire and emergency services said the fire occurred in a small stand-alone shed at the back of the property.

A police spokeswoman told Hawke's Bay Today that two males aged 18 and 16 years were in the shed at the time of the fire.

"Both youths were hospitalised."

A St John spokeswoman said two ambulances and two rapid response units responded to the scene.

St John treated and transported the two teenagers in a critical condition to Hawke's Bay Hospital.

The police spokeswoman told Hawke's Bay Today the 16-year-old died on February 13 as a result of injuries sustained.

"Police extend their sympathy to the family of the deceased at this time."

The 18-year-old remains in hospital in a serious condition.

"No other fire damage occurred at this address or neighbouring properties," she said.

"Inquiries into the cause and circumstances leading up to this event are still under investigation."

