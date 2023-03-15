Dean Cumming was jailed on charges of kidnapping, stupifying and indecent assault of the victim who was then aged 9. Photo / 123rf

Dean Cumming was jailed on charges of kidnapping, stupifying and indecent assault of the victim who was then aged 9. Photo / 123rf

A teenage girl got to confront the man who kidnapped then drugged her in a motel, telling him how much she hates him and how he’s ruined her life.

The teen, now 14, told Dean Cumming in the Hamilton District Court she wishes she didn’t have to rub her legs till they were red raw every night to “wash away his touch”.

“No one should ever have to go through that.

“It’s like a tattoo. It’s stuck on you,” she told Cumming who appeared via audio-visual link for his sentencing before Judge Brett Crowley today.

“I hate him for doing this to me ... I hate him for hating myself.

“I hate him for ruining my life and my childhood,” she said choking back tears.

“At the age of nine, you sexually assaulted me, and ever since I haven’t been the same.”

She said she now felt dirty, struggled to sleep, and became anxious when out in public or if a man stared at her for too long.

The 45-year-old was jailed for four-and-a-half years.

It would have been more but he is already serving a five-and-a-half-year term for a charge of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and Judge Crowley explained how he had to sentence him as though it were all happening at the same time.

Cumming picked up the victim, took her to a motel, and drugged her.

She doesn’t recall what happened.

He was convicted at trial of kidnapping and stupifying along with a charge of indecent assault for rubbing her thigh.

Judge Crowley said Cumming’s Section 27 report showed it was evident he had a dysfunctional and difficult upbringing and became sexually deviant as a young person.

Judge Crowley said he should get some credit for his “wretched upbringing” and the loss of his son while he’s been in jail and was declined leave to attend his tangi.

After taking a starting point of six years and applying various discounts, he came to an end jail term of four and a half years.