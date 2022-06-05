Teen arrested after Papakura shooting leaves person critically hurt

The shooting happened in Papakura near the District Court. Photo / Ben Fisher

Police have arrested a teenager over a shooting near Papakura District Court that left a person critically hurt.

Police today say they arrested an 18-year-old man over the incident, which happened just before 1pm on Friday.

The 18-year-old was arrested on Saturday in Māngere, police said, and is due to appear in Manukau District Court on Tuesday.

Police, who have also located a vehicle of interest in the case, say the victim remains in hospital but is expected to make a full recovery.

Police continue to seek information which may assist in the investigation. Anyone who can assist with inquiries by providing information is asked to contact Police on 105 and quote file number 220603/3177.

Counties Manukau south area prevention manager Matt Hoyes said on Friday that police understood the incident might be upsetting for people in the community.