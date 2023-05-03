Teen arrested after Auckland aggravated robbery, another still at large

Violent thieves attacked a Western Springs Caltex petrol station worker in smash-and-grab style burglary overnight. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Auckland police have arrested a teen and are on the lookout for a second offender after an aggravated robbery at a petrol station early this morning.

Just after midnight this morning, police rushed to the scene in Western Springs to find the night worker shaken after the “violent attack”, Detective Senior Sergeant Martin Friend said.

He had retreated to the back of the shop but was still assaulted by the two men and received minor injuries.

Police officers investigating the scene where a night attendant at a gas station was attacked in Auckland. Photo / Hayden Woodward

The two offenders stole a number of items from the store and fled in a stolen vehicle.

After enquiries throughout today, the police found one of the offenders, a 16-year-old boy and arrested him.

“Police have charged the male with aggravated robbery and unlawfully getting into a vehicle,” Friend said.

“There are inquiries ongoing to locate the second offender involved in the aggravated robbery this morning.”

The teen will face the charges in the Auckland Youth Court.

“Police take this sort of offending incredibly seriously and our staff work hard to hold offenders accountable for the harm they inflict,” Friend said.







