Police during a mid-afternoon search in Napier suburb Onekawa, stemming from an early-morning ram-raid in the CBD. Photo / Paul Taylor

A 13-year-old ram-raid suspect has been arrested after a Napier house search which also uncovered stolen property and cannabis plants.

Police raided the Cranby Cr, Onekawa property shortly before 2.30pm on Wednesday, about 12 hours after CBD Emerson St vape store Cosmic Napier was ram-raided.

Police confirmed a boy, 13, had been arrested and “a number of stolen items” and “a small number of cannabis plants” were seized.

It was believed other youths were involved in the ram-raidduring Cyclone Hale, which brought about 25mm of rain to Napier between 12am and 5am.

The front entrance was rammed, using a stolen vehicle, and goods from the store were found in the vehicle, left at the scene.

The boarded entrance of a vape store targeted by ram-raiders in Napier's Emerson St. Photo / Paul Taylor

A staff member at the store declined to comment when contacted by Hawke’s Bay Today.

The store had been boarded up by noon on Wednesday and people were sweeping up glass inside.

It remained closed for the day.

Last week, another burglary was carried out at Clive Four Square, early on Thursday morning, causing significant damage.

Anyone with information who can help police with the Cosmic vape store investigation is asked to call 105 and reference file number 230111/7697.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.