Teen admits stabbing boy while 'defending friend' in school hallway scuffle

The matter was called in the Porirua Youth Court today. Photo / File

A teenager who stabbed and critically wounded another boy at school was trying to defend a friend, court documents show.

But a judge has warned about the dangers of carrying knives for protection, saying most young people do not understand how serious the consequences can be.

The 15-year-old was in the hallway at his school - its name is suppressed - during lunch when the altercation went down with the other boy, the summary of facts said.

The boy, who has admitted wounding with reckless disregard for the safety of others, appeared in the Porirua Youth Court today.

According to the summary, the victim approached the teen and his friend in the hallway and demanded property from the friend, obtaining his earphones and a pair of shoes.

The teen took a knife from his pants pocket, grabbed the victim and pushed him against a wall, holding the knife against his chest.

The victim dropped the items, but when the teen reached down to pick them up, the victim began punching him.

In the ensuing scuffle, the teen "thrust the knife into the victim's torso".

The victim was critically wounded and was rushed to hospital.

In court today, principal Youth Court Judge John Walker said a family group conference involving the teenager and other parties - including the victim - was a success, and a plan for how to handle the boy had been put together and accepted.

"There's a real danger of young people not understanding the full consequences of what can happen," he said.

Teenagers sometimes carried knives thinking they needed them for protection, but the results could be "very, very serious".

Defence lawyer Craig Smith agreed.

"Things can go wrong if you carry knives, you cannot get a clearer example than this," he said.

The court would look into whether the teenager could be put onto a programme addressing the use and carrying of weapons.

His case is due for review in a month.