TEDxKāpiti speaker line-up announced

TEDxKapiti speakers Jared Tuoro and Monique Davidson.

The speakers for Kāpiti and Horowhenua's first TEDxKāpiti have been announced with a vast array of topics being covered in the 10 talks.

Taking place on June 25 at Te Raukura ki Kāpiti, the event is an independently run TED event, with the Kāpiti event being organised by Lorraine Hamilton and Anna Colville Smith.

While some topics cover straightforward ideas such as music, climate change and mental health, the talks are designed to spark thought that brings new perspectives, deep ponderings and inspires change in the speaker, audience and community.

TEDxKāpiti licensee, organiser and Paraparaumu local Lorraine Hamilton said the organising group received more than 40 speaker nominations for the selection committee to review.

Speakers in the lineup for TEDxKapiti: Jared Tuoro (left), Monique Davidson, Jack Penman and Philip Sue.

"We are feeling proud about this speaker line-up," she said.

"Thank you to everyone who bravely put themselves or someone else forward with an idea worth spreading.

"The organising group were blown away by the response and it gives us great inspiration to see what might emerge out of this event this year."

The theme for this TEDx event is emerge, which means come to light, to move out or away from something and to become apparent, or even prominent.

It means new ideas, invites a distinction from our neighbours in Wellington and offers a focus on the resilience seen in many areas since Covid-19 changed our lives forever.

The event will be emceed by experienced emcee and Kāpiti local Matt Gifford.

With speakers talking for between nine and 18 minutes, the talks are orientated to be about the ideas not about the speaker, with the speaker presenting the "ideas worth sharing".

The full-day event is being held in the Sir Jon Trimmer Theatre at Te Raukura ki Kāpiti on June 25.

TEDxKāpiti speakers

• AJ Crawshaw – on turning shared information into music

• Monique Davidson – on how leadership isn't necessarily about age or experience

• Anthony, Caleb & Brendan Hazel – on how small deeds are complete rubbish

• Nadine Anne Hura – on the dual crises of climate and mental health

• Sharlene Maoate-Davis – on why we all have some sacred healing work to do, and how we can do it

• Jack Penman – on realising it's the different people who will make a difference in the world – and how we can support them

• Amy Skipper – on why children should speak when spoken to

• Tainui Stephens – on perceptions of truth, and how science and art are the foundations of new truths to ensure our survival

• Philip Sue – on how learning can be anyone's superpower

• Hohepa Thompson – on what it means to be a risk-taker and a provocateur

• Jared Tuoro – on why we need death in order to have a life

The Details

What: TEDxKāpiti

When: June 25, 9.30am-3.30pm

Where: Te Raukura ki Kāpiti

Tickets: These will go on sale at 11am on May 11. There will be 100 tickets available, on a first-in, first-served basis with two tickets per person allocated. Tickets will be available via Eventfinda and this is an R15 event.

More Info: https://tedxkapiti.com/