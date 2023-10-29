Adrian Leineweber from PC Solutions with senior Ruapehu librarian Libby Ogle. Photo / Ruapehu District Council

A technology expert has offered his expertise free of charge to help people in the Ruapehu district protect themselves against online scammers.

Adrian Leineweber from Taumarunui’s PC Solutions is working alongside Ruapehu libraries and the police to offer seminars.

Senior librarian Libby Ogle said they would take place in Ohakune, Raetihi, and Taumarunui and were aimed at giving people the knowledge and practical skills they needed.

“Adrian approached the library to offer his services free of charge in collaboration with senior constable Peter Marks of New Zealand Police after hearing that people in Ruapehu had been scammed of over $100,000 over a four-week period,” she said.

“With computer and online resources now being a high-demand library service, we felt this seminar was an excellent fit as part of our educational programme and resources aimed at empowering our communities with important knowledge and life skills.”

Leineweber is a trusted resource for numerous Ruapehu businesses and residents, helping them navigate computer, phone, and technology-related challenges.

“With over 30 years of experience in information technology, he will be teaching people how to create passwords in a secure and memorable way; computer safety; mobile phones, landline and email scams; and some practical tips for keeping safe with online purchasing amongst other useful skills,” Ogle said.

Leineweber said he had developed the seminars to be useful for a wide range of people, whether they were confident with technology or not.

“Online scammers are getting more brazen and sophisticated all the time,” he said.

“If you are online with a phone or computer the scammers are going to try and get you,” he said.

“Whether it’s a deceptive text message, or an email pretending to be from your bank, IRD, or other government agency, or even a loved one, the range and types of scams are happening with far more frequency.”

Anyone who knew someone who has been scammed would know that beyond the financial losses, the toll on the victims’ mental health was substantial, he said.

“Grab a friend or whanau member and come along to one of the free seminars and acquire the essential skills for online safety.”

On Wednesday, November 8, there will be a seminar at 2pm at Te Pae Tata Community Hub at 43a Ruapehu Road, Ohakune, followed by a 5.30pm event at Waimarino Baptist Church Hall (The Centre) at 14 Seddon Street, Raetihi.

That will be followed by two seminars in Taumarunui on Thursday, November 9, at 2pm and 5.30pm at the council chambers, Huia Street.

