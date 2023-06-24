Tech hopes teeter in Maddison Trophy race

Cam Russell, who scored a try coming off the subs' bench, is tackled by the elements and a Hastings No 8 Jacob Devery in the match Hastings won 24-23 at Elwood Park Hastings. Photo / Ian Cooper

Cam Russell, who scored a try coming off the subs' bench, is tackled by the elements and a Hastings No 8 Jacob Devery in the match Hastings won 24-23 at Elwood Park Hastings. Photo / Ian Cooper

Back-to-back Nash Cup winners and 2022 Maddison Trophy Hawke’s Bay premiership beaten finalist Napier Tech Old Boys are now struggling for a place in this year’s semi-finals after a single-point loss to cross-town rivals Napier Old Boys Marist today.

Needing a win to stay in contention for a top-four place with just one match remaining before the July 8 semi-finals, Napier OBM won 22-21 on Tech’s home ground at Whitmore Park, Napier.

Each side scored three tries and the result was decided by the respective goalkicking – thee successes each with NOBM’s seven from a penalty to Bain Champion off the bench and two conversions to first five-eighths Jonty Stewart, and Tech’s six from three conversions to Tech first five-eighths Sheridan Rangihuna.

Along with Hastings Rugby and Sport’s 24-23 win over Waipukurau club Central at Elwood Park, Hastings, and Taradale’s 47-33 win over Hastings side MAC at Tareha Recreational Reserve, Taradale, the result gave the competition a tweak which means three of the four won’t be decided until the end of the final elimination round’s footy next Saturday.

Kick, splash and chase for try-scoring Hastings wing Oscar Sowman. Photo / Ian Cooper

With all matches played in the wet and partly awash conditions manufactured by several days of rain, the result in Taradale was decisive –Taradale will be top qualifier and MAC is out of the running.

With Central staying in second place despite their defeat, NOBM and Hastings leapfrogged Tech who find themselves a point off the bottom-line following a decline which has seen them with just a win by two points, a draw, and now two consecutive losses in the Ray White Maddison Trophy after winning the 10-match Nash Cup competition unbeaten for a second year in a row.

Tech will be favoured for maximum in next Saturday’s home match against MAC, although the Hastings side’s try-scoring ability has been a worry for most opposition throughout the season, as shown when scoring five today in response to Taradale’s six plus a penalty try.

But they could be at risk with any other outcome, and it could be decided in NOBM’s match against Hastings R&S in Napier, while Taradale, with just one loss this season, to Tech in the Nash Cup round – the Maroons’ only loss in the 19 games in the year since a single-point first-round loss to Havelock North on June 18 last year - have a home top-two match against Central.

Meanwhile, Havelock North, 2022 semi-finalists who missed out on a place in the top six for the Maddison Trophy race this year, stayed in front of the race for second-level prize the Hepa Paewai Memorial Trophy with a 36-30 home win against Dannevirke side Aotea, a match between the two clubs for whom Paewai played in his illustrious career in the late 1960s and 1960s career.

In the other match in the five-team competition, Tamatea went within a point of scoring their first win of the season when beaten 22-21 by Clive at Bill Mathewson Park, Hastings.

Havelock North and Napier Pirate, who had today’s bye are guaranteed home matches in the semi-finals, but meet in the last round next Saturday, and Clive are guaranteed a place, but the fourth position hinges on a match between Aotea and Tamatea in Dannevirke.

Ray White Maddison Trophy Round 4:

Taradale 47 (Majella Tufuga, Nathan Ramsay, Hemaua Samasoni, Brayden-Trevaughn Lansdown-Cunningham, Angelo Mufana, Thomas Eden-Whaitiri tries; penalty try; Dylan Ramsay 5 conversions) MAC 33 (John Ika 2, Lexus Greening, Meni Manase, Hateni Tafolo tries; Hateni Tafolo 3, Alatasi Tupou conversions).

Hastngs Rugby and Sports 24 (Oscar Sowman, Isaac Hinton, Gideon Kautai, Ausage Fomai tries; Koby Deacon 2 conversions) Central 23 (Frank Lochore, Cam Russell tries; penalty try; Jordan Soli 2 penalties).

Napier Old Boys Marist 22 (Pedro Bezanilla, Josh McIntyre, Matthew Monaghan tries; Bain Champion penalty; Jonty Stewart 2 conversions) Napier Tech Old Boys 21 (Liam Udy-Johns, Pevelise Faumuina, Tim Farrell tries; Sheridan Rangihuna 3 conversions).

Points after four of five rounds (top four to semi-finals on July 8): Taradale 19, Central 13, Hastings R&S 11, Napier OBM 11, Napier Tech OB 10, MAC 3.

Hepa Paewai Memorial Trophy Round 4:

Havelock North 36 (Tomasi Naicegulevu 2, Angus Keefe, Tawhiri Gifford-Kara, Epeli Tanadroga, Brett Bakkerus tries; Tawhiri Gifford-Kara 3 conversions) Aotea 30 (Isaac Paewai 2, Bailey Johnson, Jahnique Whaitiri, Gene Ropoama tries; Hoera Stephenson penalty, conversion).

Clive 22 (Arama Kite, Hisamitsu Shimada, Aminiasi Koroi tries; Tianua Poto penalty, 2 conversions) Tamatea 21 (Jesse Duncan, Dennon Robinson-Bartlett tries; Lincoln McClutchie 3 penalties, conversion).

Points: Havelock North 15, Napier Pirate 10, Clive 10, Tamatea 3, Aotea 3.

Division 2 (Tom Mulligan Cup): Napier OBM 45 Naoier Tech OB 10, Porangahau 12 Waipawa Country United 0, Napier Pirate 9, Bridge Pa 8, Otane 51 Hastings R&S 7.

Division 2A- Semi-finals: Taradale 50 Takapau 5, Central 23 MAC 17.

Division 3 (Ron Parker Memorial Trophy): Napier Pirate 22 Taradale 17, Clive 23 Maraenui 22.

Division 3A: Havelock North v Napier OBM (no score available), Tamatea 9 Flaxmere 0.

Colts (Pat Ryan Memorial Trophy): Clive 24 Havelock North 12, Hastings R&S 50 Napier Pirate 14, Taradale 54 Napier Tech OB 7 (provisional), Onga Tiko 50 Napier OBM 7.