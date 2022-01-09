'Team effort' saves man from drowning at Whanganui's Castlecliff Beach

Three of the Whanganui surf lifesavers involved in Saturday's rescue were (from left) Layton Comp, Shannon Schimanski and Phoenix Grammaticogiannis. Photo / Lewis Gardner

Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle

A bodyboarder was taken to hospital in critical condition after being rescued at Castlecliff Beach in "a real team effort".

Chairman of the Wanganui Surf Lifeguard Service James Newell said lifeguards were alerted to an unconscious patient further up the beach by a member of the public at approximately 3.45pm.

It was reported that a male had been bodyboarding outside the flags and was dumped by a large wave that knocked him unconscious, Newell said.

"He was dragged back to shore by members of the public and family who alerted nearby lifeguards."

Members of the public had begun CPR before lifeguards arrived, Newell said.

"Our lifeguards supplied and administered oxygen therapy and an AED (automated external defibrillator) was applied but no shock was given.

"We believe the use of oxygen was a vital contribution to the patient gaining consciousness due to asphyxiation and salt in the lungs."

Newell said the operation had been "a real team effort".

"That's between members of the public, the surf club, the ambulance, the fire brigade and police.

"We used Progress Castlecliff's AED as well.

"Everyone was there in a timely fashion and everyone was doing timely jobs. That's why it was successful."

The man was carried off the beach using a Can-am Rescue ATV before being taken to hospital via a St John ambulance in a critical condition, Newell said.

Whanganui local Zane Hair was one of the first on the scene. Photo / Supplied

Whanganui local Zane Hair was the first to perform CPR on the man.

"It was high tide and the waves were pretty massive," Hair said.

"As I was coming out of the surf I looked to my left, outside the flags, and I saw someone struggling to pull a guy out of the water."

Hair said he helped to pull the man out of the surf and began administering CPR straight away.

Luckily, he had completed a CPR refresher course two months previously.

"In the moment, It felt like I was doing it for an age. My friend Kate jumped in to help to give me a rest.

"It didn't look good at all, and there were a couple of times I thought I wasn't winning."

Eventually, the man began breathing, Hair said.

"It's the first time I've used that (CPR) training. I didn't think I would ever have to, but there you go, it worked."

Hair said he visited the man and his family in hospital later on Saturday evening.

Early on Sunday afternoon, a Whanganui Hospital spokesman said the man was no longer on life support and was in a stable condition.

Newell said the Wanganui Surf Lifeguard Service applauded the lifeguards on patrol at the time, Shannon Schimanski, Lennart Nowak, Layton Comp and Phoenix Grammaticogiannis, as well as emergency call-out squad members, Daniel Comp, Jamie Newell, and Melissa Churchouse.

Newell himself was also part of the rescue team.