Striking teachers and their supporters in Rotorua.

Tens of thousands of educators are walking off the job nationwide today

Strikers are meeting in front of Rotorua Boys High School and at the corner of Te Ngae Rd and Tarawera Rd

The protesters then head to the Lakefront for speeches at 11.30am with a hīkoi through town at midday.

Striking teachers and their supporters have started gathering at locations around Rotorua this morning.

Tens of thousands of educators are walking off the job nationwide today to call for better pay, higher staffing numbers and more school funding.

The corner of Old Taupo Rd and Pukuatua St was packed with educators on strike, waving signs asking motorists to “Toot for tamariki” and “Love our children”.

Western Heights physics teacher and PPTA Rotorua media spokesman Rob McCafferty said teachers were tired of filling the gaps in the system.

“We need better conditions and pay to keep teachers in the classroom.

“If I was a parent, I’d be worried about the situation right now.”

Many schools in Rotorua are closed for the day with some offering supervision for children.

Peter Turner at the Rotorua teachers strike on Thursday, March 16.

Secondary teacher of 15 years Peter Turner said he was striking to highlight the struggles of the profession.

“We’re so undervalued. There’s no respect. I want the students I teach to look at the profession as a career they would want to aspire to.”

Turner said no teacher was in the profession for the money but rising living costs were affecting them too.

“We need to feed our families, we are struggling as much as the next person.”

The hīkoi will proceed along Eat Streat and Tutanekai St to Pukuatua St and then along Fenton St back to the Lakefront.

More than 50,000 early childhood workers, primary and secondary teachers and principals are taking part in the nationwide strike.

The strike has been on the cards for Rotorua teachers since December, when their unions, New Zealand Educational Institute (NZEI) and the Post Primary Teachers’ Association Te Wehengarua (PPTA), rejected a second round of offers from the ministry.

On teachers going on strike today, Education Minister Jan Tinetti said she was disappointed the situation has come to this but was focused on working to find a solution quickly.

Speaking on TVNZ’s Breakfast show, she acknowledged that it has been a very tough situation for many teachers the last few years during the Covid pandemic.

”We know that conditions are tough at the moment - I know this better than anyone. This was my life’s work. I’ve stood where they’re standing today, in the past.”

She said she supported teachers and their dedication to their students and just wanted to find a solution quickly.

“I think that it’s more than just remuneration.”The offer that has been on the table was reasonable, she said.

“But at the same time, there are other issues - and that’s what we need to really look into and how we can support them to be able to do the best job that they can.”

Asked what she hoped for, Tinetti said she hoped there would not be any further strike action and just wanted to find a solution.

Teacher Amanda Jeffery, Nina Saathof, 9, Ted Saathof, 8, from Otonga Primary at the Rotorua strike on Thursday, March 16.

She ended the interview by saying there was “movement” from both sides. The New Zealand Council of Trade Unions stood alongside the 50,000 teachers striking today.

NZCTU Vice President Rachel Mackintosh said teachers must be recognised for the essential role they play in New Zealand.

”We must continue to back the teachers, and the work they do for our tamariki. We know that greater support is required for people wishing to remain in the industry – to ensure they can continue putting food on the table, and giving the students the care they need.”

Mackintosh said the well-being of both students and teachers was at the heart of the strike.

”Everyone benefits when we take care of teachers. And that’s why union members across the country will be standing with them today.”