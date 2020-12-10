Te Reo Māori and Māori media priorities for new Māori Development Minister

Māori Development Minister Willie Jackson. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Originally published by Māori Television

Today Willie Jackson was formally welcomed to Te Puni Kokiri, the organisation tasked with helping him in his new portfolio as Māori Development Minister.

Delivering an impassioned speech, he highlighted the need for more support for language learners who aren't fluent. "We've got to get that strategy right. I want a strategy for everyone, not just our ones who e mohio ana ki te kōrero Māori [speak fluently]. We've got to bring them on," he said.

Te Reo Māori pioneer Te Waihoroi Shortland said the "great thing" about the speech was Jackson's aim to help those "with no reo and no real connection to the language".

Te Puni Kokiri chief executive Dave Samuels highlighted the tasks ahead: "Economic strategy with regards to Covid-19 - that's about lifting Māori business, lifting our housing portfolio across government to deliver for Māori and, of course, Te Puni Kokiri, has the responsibility to monitor all across those agencies."

Minister Nanaia Mahuta was acknowledged also as the outgoing Māori Development Minister, and praised for her new role as Foreign Affairs Minister.

Te Waihoroi Shortland said she was a true representation of a Māori person who has risen to this new portfolio.

"When the world looks to us they will see our uniqueness. A big honour for Māori - we all rise with her as she embarks on her new international journey."