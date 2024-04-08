Toss the Poss - with an artificial possum - will be part of the Te Ranga School Possum and Pest Hunt.

Toss the Poss - with an artificial possum - will be part of the Te Ranga School Possum and Pest Hunt.

Te Ranga School is about to reclaim something that is a big part of its identity.

It may have a new name, but what is now called the Te Ranga School Possum and Pest Hunt will be held in June.

“It’s very exciting that it’s coming back; 2019 was the last one then Covid came and wiped it out for a while,” says principal Aimee Kennedy.

“We tried a couple of other [fundraising] things, but it’s such a big part of our school’s identity and the community loves it, so we wanted to bring it back.”

There will be an increased focus on conservation and the importance of controlling pests.

The school has a well-established and well-regarded bush classroom on its doorstep.

“We do quite a lot of learning about conservation and the kids do pest identification and the older kids do possum trapping, so it’s a big thing for our school and the kids and it’s a really nice thing to bring back.”

There will be a three-day hunting window before the gala and other events on June 9.

Gala games will be run by senior students and pests will be counted and weighed.

Jeff Brady and Delwyn Brady collect possums at a previous Te Ranga School hunt.

Toss the Poss contests will be held for age groups with an artificial possum, and the killer Hill Pig Run will test strength and endurance with competitors carrying a “pig” made from weighted potato bags.

Various speakers will emphasise the importance of pest control for native flora and fauna.

“We’ve got lots of people on board to make sure that there’s a purpose to the event as well — it’s a learning opportunity as well as a fundraising one. It will be a lot of fun with food stalls and trucks and all the cool stuff.”

The event was previously known as the pig and possum hunt. Broadening it may well bring in other groups of hunters, says Aimee.

Funds from the event will be targeted at a new music room for the school.