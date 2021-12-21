Te Puna homicide: Two women charged over five-year-old's death

Malachi Subecz was found with injuries at a Te Puna property on November 1.

A woman has been charged with the murder of a 5-year-old boy in Bay of Plenty.

Malachi Subecz was found inured at a Te Puna property on November 1 and treated in Tauranga Hospital.

He died on November 12 after being taken to Starship Hospital in Auckland in a battle to save his life.

Police say Michaela Barriball, 27, has been charged with murder, disfiguring with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and injuring with intent to injure.

Barriball had previously been charged with ill-treating Malachi before his death, police say.

Her sister, Sharron Barriball, 37, is also due to appear on a charge of attempting to pervert the course of justice relating to the investigation of Malachi's death, police say.

The two women are due to appear in Tauranga District Court today.

Both women are in custody and a judge refused them name suppression at a hearing four days ago.