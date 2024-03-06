Footage shows a car crashed into the Bottle-O in Te Puke. Video / Supplied

A Te Puke liquor store has been ram-raided this morning.

A police spokeswoman said police were notified of a burglary at a commercial premises on Jellicoe St about 2.48am.

“A vehicle was used to gain access to the premises,” the spokeswoman said.

Damage at the Te Puke Bottle-O after a ram raid this morning. Photo / Stuart Whitaker

“Alcohol was stolen before the offenders fled in two vehicles. One vehicle was located abandoned on Te Matai Road.”

The spokeswoman said the offenders had not been found and inquiries were ongoing.

A video sent to the Bay of Plenty Times shows a car crashed into the Bottle-O this morning, with damage done to the front roller door of the store.



