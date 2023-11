Four fire trucks and a water tanker were sent to a house fire near Te Puke this afternoon.

A police spokesman said Fire and Emergency NZ (Fenz) requested their help at the scene on Te Matai Rd about 1.45pm.

The house is near the intersection with Te Kahika Rd.

The fire was at an 80 sq m house.

Fenz said nobody was inside the house at the time.

