Emergency services were called to the crash on Tuesday night.

One person has died in a crash in Te Puke.

Emergency services were called to the crash, on No 3 Rd, between No 4 Rd and Bayliss Rd, about 7.30pm on Tuesday.

One person died at the scene and another person was taken to hospital in a critical condition, police said today.

The Serious Crash Unit was notified and inquiries continued.

Hato Hone St John sent one helicopter, one ambulance, one manager and one rapid response unit.

One person was assessed at the scene and flown to Waikato Hospital in a critical condition.