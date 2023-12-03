How much ratepayers will have to fork out when the City Rail Link opens, man arrested over Covid vaccination privacy breach and why another pause in fighting is unlikely in the Middle East in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / AP / NZHerald

Te Pāti Māori will issue a nationwide call to action in response to the new coalition government’s anti-Māori policies in a first sign of “what’s to come”, a spokesperson for the party says.

“In alignment with the opening of the 54th term of parliament, we Te Pāti Māori are making a nationwide call to get our people beating the streets with their feet and their voices,” the Te Pāti Māori spokesperson told teaonews.co.nz on Sunday.

This will be “just the start” of a series of protest actions over the next three years, they said.

“And that’s been from the karanga of our own people. It’s the beginning, a beginning of what’s to come.”

The spokesperson says Te Pāti Māori is currently “solidifying” its plans.

Plans for a “National Māori Action Day” on Tuesday morning, December 5, are now starting to emerge with Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Te Rangi Iwi Trust issuing a pānui to whānau.

“On Tuesday 5th of December a National Māori Action Day is scheduled from 7.30am to 8.30am.

“This national protest is in direct response to the Government changes that seek to rapidly dismantle three generations worth of work under an agenda that blatantly disregards the place of Māori in Aotearoa and looks to marginalise us as tangata whenua,” a copy of the pānui supplied to teaonews.co.nz on Sunday says.

“We have worked too hard to revitalise our reo, educate our people, correct the injustices faced by Māori by offering equitable opportunities to be healthy, housed and employed, keep our people out of jail, whilst working towards ensuring that future generations of Māori do not bear the weight of the same injustices imposed upon us, to have these efforts reversed.

“The review of the Treaty Principles Bill to be introduced to Select Committee signals the governments intent to perpetuate oppression and disregard yet another generation of Māori. Disestablishing the Māori Health Authority shows the current government is committed to decreasing the life expectancy of Māori. Making English an official language of Aotearoa goes against the visionaries of the kohanga reo and kura kaupapa movement, who, four decades ago, fought to ensure our language and culture endured for future generations. We must speak out to ensure that these concerted efforts are not unravelled by a single government in a mere 100 days.

“We are once again taking to the roads, and invite you to walk with us. This is not a specific Ngāi Te Rangi issue, this impacts all of us of te iwi Māori. Bring your whānau and tangata tiriti mates along and lets hit the bricks!”

This article has been updated to include Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Te Rangi Iwi Trust’s pānui.