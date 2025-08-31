Advertisement
Te Pāti Māori aims to unite, not divide, says co-leader – The Front Page

Chelsea Daniels
By
The Front Page podcast host·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Debbie Ngarewa-Packer is with us to take us through how the party’s gearing up for Election 2026.

Te Pāti Māori co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer wants people to know the party cares for all New Zealanders, not just Māori.

“I can see where that narrative comes from, but our actions completely say the opposite. The hikoi shows we are completely the opposite.

“Our support for other people, Palestine, our

