Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Te Papa collecting tennis balls thrown at journalists in Parliament protests

4 minutes to read
Te Papa senior history curator Claire Regnault. Photo / Maarten Holl

Te Papa senior history curator Claire Regnault. Photo / Maarten Holl

Georgina Campbell
By
Georgina Campbell

Senior Multimedia Journalist

Te Papa has collected tennis balls thrown at journalists during the anti-mandate protests at Parliament, as well as a concrete barrier with the word "freedom" written across it.

The items are part of a long-term

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.