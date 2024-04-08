Te Oneroa-a-Tōhe Beach Board is charged with looking after the iconic beach, including setting speed limits.

Te Oneroa-a-Tōhe Beach Board feels it is not getting enough support from the Far North District and Northland Regional councils after it was charged with the job to protect and enhance environmental, economic, social, cultural, and spiritual wellbeing of the area.

In December 2020, the Te Rautaki o Te Oneora-a-Tōhe was approved, giving the board the role of looking after the world-famous, and culturally significant Ninety Mile Beach and its surrounds.

However, the board is meeting tomorrow to vote on sending a letter to the two councils outlining its concerns over what it sees as a lack of support, and seeking more funding to carry out its role.

In its agenda for Wednesday’s extraordinary meeting, the executive summery says since December 2020 there has been less than desirable delivery and implementation of the items contained within the beach action plan.

The executive seeks approval to send a letter to both the leadership and chief executive officers of the Northland Regional Council and the Far North District Council.

The letter, from board chair Lisa McNabb, highlights the concern regarding the lack of resources and support (including insufficient funding and access to appropriately skilled staff) the board has received from the territorial authorities to, amongst other things, ensure the efficient and effective administration of the board and ultimately to implement and deliver on Te Rautaki o Te Oneroa-a-Tōhe.

“As you will be aware, the board is a statutory co-governance partnership created via the 2015 Te Hiku Treaty settlements for the iwi of Te Rarawa, NgāiTakoto, Te Aupōuri and Ngāti Kuri. Along with iwi representatives, the board also comprises both local and regional council representatives,” McNabb said.

“Its primary purpose is to work collectively and collaboratively to provide governance and direction to protect and enhance environmental, economic, social, cultural, and spiritual wellbeing within the Te Oneroa-a-Tōhe management area now and in the future. The legislative establishment of the board and its role in beach management was a breakthrough for the various parties associated with Te Oneroa a-Tōhe and enabled the full and active participation of the affiliated iwi of Te Hiku o te Ika.”

In January 2021, the board approved Te Rautaki o Te Oneroa-a-Tōhe (beach management plan). The plan outlines aspirations for Te Oneroa-Tōhe and includes desired outcomes, objectives, and actions for the board to achieve those aspirations. It also outlines which entity is primarily responsible for delivery of specific action items.

“It is disheartening to say, that since 2021, there has been very little support provided from the councils to deliver on the aspirations of the rautaki. As councils, you have both a fiduciary duty and a duty of utmost good faith to help, protect and enhance Te Oneroa-a-Tōhe through appropriate resourcing and staffing of the board,” she said.

“We cannot achieve our mandated vision without adequate support from both organisations.

“I urge you to address these resourcing gaps as a priority through your current long-term planning processes and fulfil your obligations under Te Rautaki o Te Oneroa-a-Tōhe. Our board is happy to work constructively with you to determine appropriate funding and staffing levels. However, the status quo does not meet the plan requirements, and urgent action is needed.

“I look forward to your prompt responses on resolving this situation collaboratively, for the benefit of Te Oneroa-a-Tōhe now and into the future.”



