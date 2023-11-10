Ngāti Rangiteaorere Koromatua Council, Waka Kotahi, Beca, Downer and MS Civil project team representatives attend a blessing at the new roundabout on SH30/33 to acknowledge its completion. Photo / Waka Kotahi

Ngāti Rangiteaorere Koromatua Council, Waka Kotahi, Beca, Downer and MS Civil project team representatives attend a blessing at the new roundabout on SH30/33 to acknowledge its completion. Photo / Waka Kotahi

Construction of the new roundabout at the State Highway 30 and SH33 intersection has finished five weeks earlier than planned.

Works to install the roundabout at the busy Whakatāne turnoff, and a new right-turn bay for SH30 traffic turning into Rangiteaorere Rd, began in September 2022 with an estimated cost of $6.4 million.

Construction caused long delays, doubling travel times for some commuters.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency regional manager infrastructure delivery Jo Wilton said “an incredible effort” had been put in by the crews to complete the roundabout in just two months - five weeks earlier than planned.

Wilton clarified that the “two months” referred to on-road works, which ran from mid-May to mid-July, rather than the timing of the project as a whole.

Traffic delays earlier this year during the roundabout's construction.

She said the planning process, which began in September 2022, took longer than anticipated while the agency worked with consultants and contractors to explore design, construction and traffic management options.

This pushed back the start date for the on-road construction to May 2023.

“Once work began on-road, the crews did all they could to accelerate the programme to complete the works, while maintaining safe driving and safe working conditions. Extra crews were engaged so that extra shifts and day/night work could take place and the works were completed by mid-July, five weeks earlier than anticipated.

“All this despite one of the wettest construction seasons on record. The contractors eased weather-related delays by focusing their efforts on areas where they could still be productive.”

Wilton said it had been a complex project.

“This work is so important because it improves safety at this high-risk intersection, and it’s a key link between Rotorua, Tauranga and the eastern Bay of Plenty,” she said.

“Because of the nearby stream, the width of the road, and with no local detours available, road users faced both manual stop/go traffic management and automated traffic lights at the intersection from late May to mid-July and we thank them for their patience.”

Even though construction was completed in July, the final surfacing and road marking was scheduled for the warmer weather to ensure a quality result, Wilton said.

“We listened to the community and Ngāti Rangiteaorere, who raised concerns about people’s safety.

“We heard people say traffic was going too fast and turning was difficult at SH30/SH33 and Rangiteaorere Rd intersections, so we are absolutely thrilled to have worked together and addressed these issues.”

Ngāti Rangiteaorere Iwi Authority co-chairman Dr Kenneth Cameron Kennedy said since the completion of the roundabout, Ngāti Rangiteaorere had noticed a huge reduction in speed approaching the roundabout from Tauranga or from Rotorua.

“This has improved the road safety in our community immensely.

The roundabout design for the Te Ngae Rd junction. Photo / Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency

“This includes for safety purposes the upgrade of lanes on Rangiteaorere Rd, where vehicles approaching the main SH30 can safely turn left and use the new roundabout nearby to continue on towards Rotorua.

He said Waka Kotahi and Ngāti Rangiteaorere had worked together throughout the project.

“By working in harmony together, everything was completed with the satisfaction of both parties,” Kennedy said.

The new single-lane roundabout reduced the risk and severity of head-on and side impact crashes if they did occur and made it safer for vehicles to turn, Waka Kotahi said.

A new right-turn bay at the SH30/Rangiteaorere Rd intersection makes it safer for people to get to Mātaikōtare and people leaving Mātaikōtare can use the roundabout to safely travel south.

Rangiteaorere Rd can now also be used as a bypass for people on bikes heading north, safely separated from vehicles at the roundabout.

Roadside safety barriers had been upgraded to protect people from roadside hazards including the Waiohewa Stream.

Other work along this corridor includes the safety improvements on SH33 Te Ngae Junction to Paengaroa and road rehabilitation and maintenance underway on both SH30 between Te Ngae Junction and Whakatāne, and on SH33 between Mourea and Paengaroa.