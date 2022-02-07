Te Awamutu murder: Accused's name suppression lapses as case continues to trial

Jack Kaea, 19, is charged with the murder of Raymond Kaea in Te Awamutu in December last year. Photo / Caitlan Johnston

Jack Kaea, 19, is charged with the murder of Raymond Kaea in Te Awamutu in December last year. Photo / Caitlan Johnston

Name suppression has lapsed for a man accused of the murder of a 48-year-old in Te Awamutu.

Through his lawyer Gerard Walsh, Jack Kaea, 19, didn't pursue his suppression bid when he made a brief appearance via audio visual link in the High Court in Hamilton this morning.

Kaea is accused of the murder of Raymond Kaea at a Hazelmere Crescent property on December 15 last year following reports of an alleged altercation.

Kaea was remanded in further custody by Justice Graham Lang.

He will reappear in the high court in April.