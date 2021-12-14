Te Awamutu homicide: Man found dead at property

A property in Hazelmere Cres, Te Awamutu, was cordoned off after a serious incident this morning.

A homicide investigation is under way after a man was found dead at a house in Te Awamutu.

Police were called to a house on Hazelmere Cres, in Te Awamutu, about 6.15am after reports of an altercation.

A 48-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not said whether or not they are looking for anyone in relation to the death.

The house has since been cordoned off and a scene examination is underway, a police statement said.

"The community will notice an increased police presence while we speak to people in the area."

The driveway heading to the house has been cordoned off by police and surrounded by officers, including detectives, who declined to comment at the scene.

It's understood the incident involves a serious assault at the Hazelmere Cres property about 6am today.

The house is down a long driveway, which it shares with another house.

A neighbour spoken to said the only thing she heard was dogs barking about 4am, but no other noises from the occupants.