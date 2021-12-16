Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Te Awamutu homicide: 19-year-old man charged with murder

Quick Read
There was a high police presence on Wednesday as a scene examination got underway. Photo / Caitlan Johnston

There was a high police presence on Wednesday as a scene examination got underway. Photo / Caitlan Johnston

Te Awamutu Courier

A 19-year-old man has been charged with murder following a homicide at a house in Te Awamutu on Wednesday.

The murder charges were made after the man appeared in the Hamilton District Court on Thursday.

On Wednesday morning, at about 6.15am, Police were called to a Hazelmere Crescent property after reports of an altercation.

A 48-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say they are not seeking anyone else in relation to the matter and no further comment will be made at this stage.