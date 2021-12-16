Te Awamutu homicide: 19-year-old man charged with murder

There was a high police presence on Wednesday as a scene examination got underway. Photo / Caitlan Johnston

A 19-year-old man has been charged with murder following a homicide at a house in Te Awamutu on Wednesday.

The murder charges were made after the man appeared in the Hamilton District Court on Thursday.

On Wednesday morning, at about 6.15am, Police were called to a Hazelmere Crescent property after reports of an altercation.

A 48-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say they are not seeking anyone else in relation to the matter and no further comment will be made at this stage.