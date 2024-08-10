The couple are contract milkers on 500ha of land across three blocks, with around 1200 cows.

They have a team of six full-time staff, as well as casual workers.

They share how they care for their team, and how they are supported themselves on-farm.

“We have a budget for personal development for every team member to progress their growth,” Jayson said.

He said this could range from attending a work-related course to getting a licence or signing up for the gym.

“This is important because we know that if they care for their wellbeing, that brings better outcomes for the farm and animals.”

Outside of this, everyone is encouraged to have hobbies and interests off the farm, including joining the local Young Farmers club and getting involved in next year’s New Zealand Dairy Industry Awards.

“Getting off the farm gives you a break, takes your mind off work and provides something to work towards,” Jayson said.

“For me, I have an interest in motorbikes which helps put me in a different mindset as it must have my whole attention and focus.

“But it also includes catching up with friends and family, going to the zoo with our boy and just enjoying life.”

They do regular one-on-one catch-ups with the team, celebrate birthdays, and have nights off the farm as a whole team, including with the farm owners, to help build team morale.

Jayson and Stacey Thompson, with son Reg, on their Te Awamutu farm.

Different roster options were also available depending on what suited the team, with some prioritising extra income and others wanting more work/life balance.

While the Thompsons were trying to be the best managers they could be, Jasyon said they couldn’t do that without the support of their farm owners, Sarah and Andy Storey.

“They are a big part of the farm, always available to bounce ideas off, and are willing to share their expertise to support our success and the success of our team.

“At the end of the day, they acknowledge that we are part of the same community, and they want both us and our team to have the opportunity to achieve our goals.”

Team members Jordan and Kharn enjoyed working with the Thompsons and the other staff members.

They said Jayson and Stacey showed that they cared for them as people, not just employees.

“[They] go out of their way to support us, with both work goals and personal growth, or dropping off meals if someone is really unwell.

“They listen to different ways of doing things and take on feedback, all while staying focused on caring for their team, land and animals.”

DairyNZ people lead Jane Muir said Farm Worker Appreciation Day was an opportunity to recognise the hard work of Kiwi farmers and their teams.

While farming wasn’t an easy job, it was a critical and rewarding role, she said.

“Working together as a team is what makes it happen and why it is important to recognise our people and the good work they are doing.

“Investing in your people will always improve outcomes for your farms, and the wider sector.”



