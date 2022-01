A motorcyclist was seriously injured in the crash, which was reported to Police at 9pm. Photo / Bevan Conley

A motorcyclist has been seriously injured in a crash in the West Auckland suburb of Te Atatu tonight.

Emergency services are responding to a crash on Edmonton Road which was reported to police at 9pm.



Edmonton Road between Bosnyak Drive and Te Atatu Road is blocked by the crash and traffic management is being put in place, police said in a statement.



Motorists are asked to take alternative routes where possible.