The relay started at 6.30am with Te Arawa kōeke (elders) leading off a 600m “fun run” from Te Papaiōuru marae to Te Roro-o-te-rangi Marae at Ōhinemutu.
The formal start then began at 7am – an hour earlier than the marathon, although all runners and walkers followed the same 42km course and shared the finish line.
Relay teams tagged in new runners at each of the 11 marae en route, with sensors on the batons and flags recording the times of each team.
Te Moni wanted people of all ages to continue taking part, not just sportspeople or those fit enough to last the distance.
“At the end of the day, a person’s pride in their iwi is a good strategy to get them moving,” he said.
Made with the support of Te Māngai Pāho and New Zealand On Air
Originally published by Māori Television