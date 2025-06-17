Some of the participants in the Rotorua Marathon. Photo / Rotorua Marathon

Some of the participants in the Rotorua Marathon. Photo / Rotorua Marathon

The marae-to-marae relay looks set to become a regular fixture for Te Arawa.

Te Papa Tākaro o Te Arawa CEO, Stephen Te Moni, said this month’s relay featured 32 marae teams with some 30 people of all ages in each one.

“That’s nearly 1000 runners or walkers who took part in the event,” Te Moni said.

The relay had been an annual event in the mid-1990s but was halted because of the high cost of traffic management, which cost up to $70,000.

Teaming up with this year’s Red Stag Rotorua Marathon set the stage for a new approach cost-wise, and how it might be run in the future.