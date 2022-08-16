Sir Toby Curtis has died, aged 83. Photo / NZME

Te Arawa's mightiest totara has fallen.

Sir Nopera Tamihana Curtis (Toby) died at his Lake Rotoiti home this morning, aged 83, surrounded by whānau.

The straight-shooting respected kaumatua and leader retired from his role as Te Arawa Lakes Trust chairman in April at the age of 82, saying he had ticked many of the boxes he wanted to achieve.

Piki Thomas is on the team of people organising the tangihanga for Sir Toby and said they were working to give him the send-off he deserved.

"It's absolutely a tragedy for Ngāti Pikiao, Ngāti Rongomai and Te Arawa whānau."

Thomas said, as Sir Toby had been sick for a while, his death was not a surprise, but it was still devastating to lose the man who "enabled access into the halls of power".

He said he challenged the status quo for the betterment of Māori.

"He was a very special man."

Rōpū Whakahaere member and Te Tatau o Te Arawa chairman, Te Taru White said the passing of a leader always led to feelings of great sadness but White knew Sir Toby was at peace now.

"I had the opportunity to speak to him and he talked about what he wanted to be done, passed on some instructions for the next few years."

White said Sir Toby's priorities were always around advancing the cause of his people.

"I would argue that his dying wish was for our people to become strong, to become more united for the common cause."

White said young people had a brighter future to look forward to because of Sir Toby's work.

"I would like to think that our leaders will continue his legacy."

Irene Ann Somerville recipient of the Queen's Service Medal for services to the community and historical research described Sir Toby as a "wonderful man and a wonderful friend".

"He was highly intelligent and aware of issues."

Somerville said Curtis had a quiet twinkle in his eye which she would remember.

"He will be sorely missed."

Sir Toby's many leadership roles

Sir Toby held many leadership roles in his career, which have largely been in the education and broadcasting sectors.

Sir Toby was knighted in 2014 for his services to Māori education.

In his 16 years with the trust, he helped it fulfil its Treaty of Waitangi settlement mandate to support the recovery and wellbeing of the region's lakes. He's also steered the ship while the trust took on a wider role within the iwi, particularly in the past three years.

He started as a primary school teacher and worked with intellectually disabled children before progressing to become principal of Hato Petera College and vice-principal of Auckland Teachers' College.

In the 1990s he was the Auckland College of Education's Primary Teacher Education director, Faculty Dean of the Auckland Institute of Technology and was appointed Deputy Vice-Chancellor at Auckland University of Technology in 2000.

He has also been heavily involved in Māori broadcasting, and in 1997 was appointed chairman of Te Māngai Pāho, the Māori Broadcasting Agency.

He chaired a Māori broadcasting advisory committee in the late 1980s, which led to the establishment of Radio Aotearoa, iwi radio stations and Māori Television.

At the time of stepping down from the trust, he said there was one thing standing in the way of his ultimate dream of Māori and Pākehā co-governance, and that was Pākehā's reluctance to fully embrace te reo Māori and culture.

"We take it for granted that Māori can pronounce every Pākehā word correctly. I am looking forward to the time when every Pākehā can say every Māori word correctly. Until that happens, we will not be running the country together the proper way."

Tangihanga arrangements

Whānau said in a statement this morning Sir Toby would remain at home with immediate whānau, before being taken to his marae, Rakeiao, at Lake Rotoiti at 10am on Friday.

From that time, the Curtis whānau welcomed all those who wished to honour the life of their rangatira at Rakeiao with the burial date to be advised.

In an effort to ensure as many people as possible could pay their respects, please contact Dennis Curtis at 021 281 6016, or Piki Thomas at 027 244 8784, who will facilitate each rōpū.

"We anticipate a large gathering at Rakeiao and will close Curtis Rd and run shuttle services between the dedicated carparking area and marae. Local Māori wardens will assist with directions, but please allow extra time for parking and transport to the marae," the statement said.

"Cell phone coverage is limited at the marae, but the tangi and whai kōrero will be livestreamed with details to come for those who are unable to be with us kanohi ki te kanohi (face to face).

"To help keep everyone safe (especially our vulnerable koeke), please wear face masks, use the hand sanitiser provided and stay home to watch the livestream if you are māuiui."

The whānau respectfully ask that they are not contacted directly at this time for tangi information. Full details will be posted here.



