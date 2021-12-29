Te Araroa police investigate shooting after victim seeks help from local marae

A shooting victim arrived at Awatere Marae seeking help around 3.15am, authorities said. Photo / Google

A shooting victim arrived at Awatere Marae seeking help around 3.15am, authorities said. Photo / Google

Police are searching for an alleged gunman after a person who had been shot arrived at a marae near Te Araroa, Gisborne overnight seeking help.

The person received moderate injuries, according to a police spokesperson.

The shooting victim showed up at Awatere Marae on Te Araroa Rd around 3.15am.

Ambulances and the Eastland Rescue Helicopter were dispatched to the scene.

Authorities said the shooting took place near the marae.

"Police have spoken with the victim and are making inquiries to locate the alleged offender," the spokesperson said.