Taxpayers fund Dr Siouxsie Wiles documentary

Dr Siouxsie Wiles became an important figure for New Zealand during the early stages of the pandemic. Photo / Loading Docs

Would you pay for a documentary on our "science superhero" Dr Siouxsie Wiles? Well, you already did.

$20,000 of taxpayer money was used to partially fund the eight-minute documentary titled Siouxsie and the Virus.

It is part of season seven in a series of short documentaries titled Loading Docs, which is described as an "emotional spectrum of stories" that "capture unique viewpoints on contemporary history".

Wiles became an important figure for New Zealand during the early stages of the pandemic.

Joining forces with Spinoff cartoonist Toby Morris, Wiles aimed to make the science of the pandemic clear and understandable. Their award-winning graphics have been translated into multiple languages and adopted by governments and organisations around the world.

Wiles was named as one of the BBC's 100 influential women of 2020 and Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year for 2021.

The documentary takes viewers behind the scenes of Wiles's journey as the "unconventional science superhero" and the media storm that grew around her from the confines of her home".

Newstalk ZB's deputy political editor Jason Walls was perplexed that the documentary used taxpayer money given the current state of our hospital sector.

"Although the money was approved in either 2020 or 2021, we were still facing immense pressure in the hospital sector."

Publicity material for the short film states: "Director Gwen Isaac intended to fly to Japan to make a film about a Kiwi mixed martial arts fighter in early 2020 — then Covid-19 hit. Instead, she shot a battle of another kind — scientist Dr Siouxsie Wiles trying to convince Kiwis the country should be locked down to keep out Covid-19.

"Isaac interviewed the pink-haired microbiologist in late March 2020 for this short Loading Docs documentary. Wiles is clearly stressed that the virus could run rampant, but cries with happiness when Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced a full lockdown. The five week lockdown initially kept NZ Covid-19 free for around 100 days. "

A blurb on the Loading Docs page added: "A science superhero with pink hair wages war on COVID-19 to convince an entire nation to lockdown.

"With time running out to fight the oncoming pandemic, an unconventional expert delivers vital information to a panicked public. Go behind-the-scenes as Dr Siouxsie Wiles faces a growing media storm from the confines of her family home. Siouxsie & the Virus is a unique insight into one woman's countdown to a defining moment in New Zealand history."

Wiles herself said in the material: "I don't regret for a minute standing up and playing this role."

Earlier this year there was outrage in some circles after it emerged NZ on Air had provided funding for political documentary on a high profile Green Party MP.

New Zealand On Air moved to release funding proposal documents after controversy emerged about $200,000 going to a documentary on Chlöe Swarbrick.

Producers hoped publicity around the movie be somehow controlled so media attention did not focus on Swarbrick "or get in the way of her normal political or private life".

The production team said if taxpayer funding was granted, any press release should have "a name change".

The publicly funded project had sparked criticism from Opposition parties, a former National Party arts minister, and some media commentators.