An investigation has been opened into a fatality at a kiwifruit orchard in Tauranga. Photo / File

An investigation has been opened into a fatality at a kiwifruit orchard in Tauranga. Photo / File

WorkSafe has launched an investigation into a fatality at a kiwifruit orchard in Tauranga last week.

A WorkSafe spokesperson said the fatality happened on February 18 and while WorkSafe’s investigation was still ongoing, no further comment would be made about the deceased nor the circumstances of their death.

WorkSafe has up to 12 months to complete an investigation, the spokesperson said.

A police spokeswoman said police were notified of a sudden death on Allport Road at about 10.50pm on February 18 and were investigating.

According to WorkSafe data, there were 58 work-related fatalities between November 2021 and October 2022.

Work-related fatalities are deaths that occur as a result of injury from work. The data included workers who died from injuries while working and members of the public who died as a result of someone else’s work activity.

It excluded deaths from natural causes and self-harm.